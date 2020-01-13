Affordable OTT platforms for binge-watchers

By | Naman Vakharia | Published: 8:53 pm

Sometimes, a swap is needed — whether it’s our food choices, clothes, to wear, books to read and even Over The Top (OTT) platforms to subscribe. It’s essential to change and break from the monotony, and one should look beyond the world of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Especially in India, the fabric of storytelling and film making is so far-reaching, it gives the audience a comprehensive range of choice and options. Below are some of the excellent online streaming platforms which are worth giving a try. Time to move beyond Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Zee 5 – It’s great platform for topical content and heartland stories. Zee 5 has developed shows in 12 languages, and it caters the larger Telugu-speaking audience in the State. With movies like Geetha Govindam and Jersey, and series like Mrs. Subbalakshmi starring Lakshmi Manchu highlight the diverse Telugu content available on the platform.

Alt Balaji – The online streaming platform of Balaji Telefilms. Just like the Balaji’ soaps on television, the content on the platform is for the masses. It purveys everyone under the umbrella with a plethora of shows available. Ekta Kapoor in an interview called the content “malleable” depicting the multifariousness of the platform. Some of the best shows are Rumil and Jugal, Test Case, Broken, and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. It is also budget-friendly as it is Rs 25 a month if bought for the whole year.

YouTube – It has been a game-changer in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the video-sharing platform has developed some great stories and mini-series on various international and Indian channels. And the best part about YouTube is the affordability and the convenience of access. It is entirely free and hours of content available on your fingertips.

Dice Media has collaborated with raw actors, writers, and directors to give out the relatable and heartfelt shows like Adulting, Brochara and What The Folks. Another critically-acclaimed and supremely hysterical channel on YouTube is ‘The Viral Fever’ and their other online streaming platform TVFplay. The writing and the craft are so unusual, yet common which make it a personal favourite for all the binge-watchers. It has given out shows on pressing issues such as the Kota Factory which showcased the pressures in the ITT coaching centres in Kota. And Cubicles which reflected upon the current generation’s interpretation of working and cubicle culture in a light-hearted manner.

