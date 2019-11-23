Afforestation bearing fruit: Indrakaran

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the initiatives launched by the Telangana government four years ago towards afforestation had begun yielding fruits with the green cover and forest area restoration increasing by over three lakh hectare in the State.

“Buoyed by this success, targets are being set to take up restoration of forest area covering over 10 lakh hectare in the State during the next five years,” the Minister said, after inaugurating a one-day conference on ‘Forest Landscape Restoration – Developing Strategies for Global and National Commitments’ organised by the State Forest Department here.

As part of forest area revival and restoration initiatives, 2.65 lakh hectare of forest area had been identified and currently works pertaining to boundary fencing, retaining moisture in the soil and measures to avoid fire accidents were under way, he said, adding that the State government was working extensively on revival and restoration of forest areas in the State.

Stating that comprehensive plans and measures were being taken up for restoration of forest cover in the State, Indrakaran Reddy said the State government had plans to increase the green cover in the State to 33 per cent and accordingly, Haritha Haram programme was launched. “While urban forestry was helping in reduction of day temperatures in residential areas, increasing forest area was helping in fighting climate change, besides biodiversity in the State,” he said.

The conference later deliberated on different national commitments under biodiversity, carbon Ssquestration, REDD+, land degradation neutrality, ecosystem services, Bonn Challenge, water, human well-being and sustainable development goals. The latest methodologies and use of technologies in assessment, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation was also discussed. The conference will also come up with suggestion on how a comprehensive approach could emerge for preparation of a roadmap for restoration of entire forest landscape in Telangana, and contribute to global and National commitments in collaboration with organizations of national and international repute.

The conference was attended by various stakeholders including Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE), Forest Survey of India (FSI), Institute of Forest Biodiversity (IFB), Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), International Union of Forestry Research Organizations (IUFRO), World Resources Institute (WRI) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), among others.

Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) R Shobha and Lokesh Jaiswal, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests were among those who participate in the conference.

