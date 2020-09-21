Afghan-Taliban peace talks

The intra-Afghan negotiations grew out of a US-Taliban agreement in February

Talks seeking to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan started mid-September. Negotiators representing the Kabul government and Taliban representatives are meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha. The intra-Afghan negotiations grew out of a US-Taliban agreement in February. It outlined the withdrawal of foreign forces from by May 2021 in exchange for peace guarantees and Taliban promises to open negotiations with the Afghan government, which the group had previously refused.

Agenda

The first round is expected to be largely administrative, leading to further rounds to broker a comprehensive peace deal to end the fighting. Negotiators will aim to set an agenda and may look for a ceasefire.

A number of thorny issues will need to be addressed later. The Taliban has continued armed offensives against the Afghan government despite striking the troop withdrawal agreement with Washington.

Key challenges for later rounds: How to include the Taliban, who have vehemently opposed the legitimacy of the Kabul government, in any governing arrangement, and how to safeguard the rights of women and minorities who suffered under the previous Taliban rule.

Negotiating parties

A 21-member Taliban team joined the opening ceremony, along with 19 Afghan government negotiators. Two from the Afghan team stayed home for health reasons.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the head of the Afghan peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, addressed the ceremony.

The Afghan team represents a cross-section of areas,ethnicities, political affiliations and former warlords.

The Taliban team has a number of members of its ruling central committee, and is headed by Abdul Hakim Haqqani, theTaliban’s former shadow chief justice, who also heads its powerful council of religious scholars.

Impact on US President Polls

Ending America’s longest war, launched by then-president George W. Bush soon after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, is a key foreign policy objective of Pompeo’s boss, President Donald Trump. He will be keen to talk up any success in his race for re-election, where he is behind in the polls.

The February deal outlines a withdrawal of US troops, which has been reduced from 13 000 when the agreement with the Taliban was signed to 8,600 in June. Trump says the number will fall to around 4 000 by November.

India’s concern

Afghanistan is very important for India in terms of India’s regional aspirations. It’s also important in a security sense because there’s always been anxiety in Delhi about a Pakistan-friendly government or entity rising to power in Kabul.

Now that American troops will most likely leave regardless of who comes to power in the November elections, there is likely going to be a shift in India’s policy.

India is definitely concerned about the American withdrawal. In fact, India’s strategy for a long time has been to make sure that the withdrawal is stalled for as long as it can possibly be, albeit it never said so explicitly.

When the Soviets were leaving, India was concerned about who would come to occupy power in Afghanistan. India is once again concerned about the same thing.

