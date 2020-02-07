AFH conducts Science talk with Christine Debouzy

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Alliance Française Hyderabad with Institution Français and Campus France is conducting a Science talk with Christine Debouzy, president of the French Association of Women Pilots on February 7 at 6:30pm. The event to be held at AFH auditorium will be moderated by Deepti Ravula and Daphne de Rebello.

Christine Debouzy has been a captain at Air France for 34 years. She is the president of the French Association of Women Pilots. She is currently the captain on the Airbus A380, whose principal destinations include the United States, Mexico, South Africa or China. She studied at ENAC school in Toulouse as an airline pilot student.

Then, she worked as an instructor pilot in the national gliding center of Saint Auban, and later as a pilot in the private aviation at Bourget Airport, close to Paris. Daphne de Rebello had a long career in the Indian Administrative Service (AP cadre) serving from 1964 until 1993, and in the UNESCO from 1993 until 2003 in Paris.

Since her retirement, she has been a senior consultant in education, Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad, and consulted for UNESCO and UNFPA. Deepthi Ravula is an electronics engineer who has 15 years of experience working in the USA with Palm, Nokia, Qualcomm among others in RF Communication roles. She joined the Government of Telangana as a joint director for electronics in 2016.

