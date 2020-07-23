Afraid of Covid, former Air India employee jumps to death

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: A former Air India employee allegedly jumped to death reportedly due to fear of Covid-19, in Banjara Hills here on Thursday.

R Nagender (74), a resident of Punjagutta, was a retired employee of Air India. Three days ago, Nagender complained of breathing trouble and had slight fever, following which his family members took him to a hospital for a check-up.

“On Wednesday, as his condition did not improve, the family admitted him to Nikhil Hospital at Srinagar Colony in Banjara Hills. On Thursday morning, he jumped from the fifth floor of the building and died instantly,” said K Rami Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Banjara Hills.

Nagender’s family members told the police that he might be afraid of contracting Covid-19 and decided to die by suicide. The Banjara Hills police registered a case and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

