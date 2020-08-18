African cheetah succumbs to illness at Nehru Zoo in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: A female African Cheetah named ‘Hiba’ aged about eight years received from Saudi Arabia has died due to Paraplegia, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, N Kshitija on Tuesday said. The female Cheetah was suffering with lameness in limbs since past three years.

At present, the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is housing another eight-year-old African Cheetah named ‘Abdullah’, which is in good health condition.

Post mortem was conducted by Dr Laxman, professor of pathology, PVNR College of Veterinary Sciences, Rajendranagar along with Veterinary team of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad in presence of Dr MA Hakeem, Deputy Director (Vet), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Samples were collected and sent to VBRI, Shantinagar, PVNR College of Veterinary Sciences, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad for further investigation.

