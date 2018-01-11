African nationals undergo double hip replacement surgery in Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital

By | Published: 4:57 pm 5:00 pm

Hyderabad: Orthopaedic surgeons at Apollo Hospitals here have performed a double hip replacement simultaneously on two patients from Africa.

The patients, Hillow Mohamed Hassano (66) from Kenya and Mohamme Abdi (49) from Somalia underwent bilateral hip replacement surgeries that involves replacement of both the hips at the same time, Apollo Hospitals said in a press release.

According to orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Paripati Sharat Kumar who led the surgeries, the patients came with complaints of severe pain and stiffness in both the hips due to osteoarthritis, leading to restricted mobility in spite of taking regular painkillers.

“They came on wheelchairs to our hospital and after thorough examination and investigations underwent bilateral total hip replacement in one go. The recent improvements in anaesthesia, pain management, surgical techniques and implant design, make performing of both hip replacements simultaneously much safer and are in turn patient friendly,” said Dr. Sharat Kumar.

At present, approximately 10 percent of total knee replacements are bilateral but less than one percent are bilateral total hip replacements, doctors said. The surgeons said that there is convincing clinical evidence indicating simultaneous both hip replacements to be as safe as sequential hip replacements.

However patient selection to undergo bilateral hip replacement is crucial as all patients are not suitable candidates and each one of them has to be considered on an individual basis in order to avoid complications, particularly among the elderly with multiple medical conditions.

Performing bilateral total hip replacements can be demanding and it is essential to have experience and familiarity in different types including cemented, uncemented and hybrid type of hip replacements, Dr. Sharat Kumar added.

The patients have since recovered and are all set to walk out of the hospital on discharge and head home.