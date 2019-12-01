Afrojack gets Hyderabadis grooving

By | Published: 4:01 pm

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Afrojack has been known to be a party starter and for his big room bangers. This Saturday, he left no stone unturned to make his fans have the time of their life at GMR Arena. He performed in the third edition of Don’t Let Daddy Know India, in front of fans who swayed, jumped, and danced to earth-shattering beats and adrenaline pumping melodies such as Another Life, Ten Feet Tall and Turn Up The Speakers.

Accompanying Afrojack were opening acts that included Brooks, Greff, Gaurav Mehta, Ronik and Rish who ensured there was not a single soul not swaying to the music throughout the night. The level of surprises and musical magic was kept and maintained at a constant high ensuring that the atmosphere of each showcase never failed to disappoint the eager crowd. The jaw-dropping mainstage show was a sight to behold with an array of visuals, Co2 cannons, pyrotechnics, special effects and much much more, wowing the insatiable crowd throughout the entire night.

