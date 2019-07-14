AFSPA and human rights violation

By | Published: 12:42 am 4:56 pm

Section 6 of the Act provides legal immunity to Army officers for their actions. It states that there can be no prosecution, suit or any other legal proceeding against anyone acting under this law.

Thus, the law provides for protection of persons acting in good faith under this Act from prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings, except with the sanction of the Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs would usually enforce this Act where necessary, but there have been exceptions where the Centre decided to forego its power and leave the decision to the State governments.

Armed Forces And Nhrc

The AFSPA has often been described as an abomination—a draconian law that encourages the Army to carry out human rights violations with impunity.

The National Human Rights Commission, the custodian of human rights in India, may on its own motion or on the basis of petitions made to it on allegations of human rights violations by armed forces, seek a report from the Central Government. On receipt of the report, it may either not proceed with the complaint or, as the case may be, make its recommendations to the Government. According to the National Human Rights Act, the Central Government shall inform the Commission of the action taken on the recommendations within three months or such further time as the Commission may allow. It is further stipulated that the Commission shall publish its report together with its recommendations made to the Central Government and the action taken by that Government on such recommendations. A copy of the report so published will also be given to the petitioner.

Thus, the NHRC has no power to directly investigate into the alleged violations of human rights by the armed forces. Its role is limited to seeking a report from the Government on the violations and publishing the same.

Supreme Court On Afspa

There are two important cases related to AFSPA filed in the Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of AFSPA in a 1998 judgement (Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights v. Union of India). In this judgement, the Supreme Court arrived at certain conclusions including

(a) A suo-motto declaration can be made by the Central government, however, it is desirable that the state government should be consulted by the central government before making the declaration

(b) AFSPA does not confer arbitrary powers to declare an area as a ‘disturbed area’

(c) The declaration has to be for a limited duration and there should be a periodic review of the declaration 6 months have expired

(d) While exercising the powers conferred upon him by AFSPA, the authorised officer should use minimal force necessary for effective action

(e) The authorised officer should strictly follow the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ issued by the Army.

The apex court, in 2016, in the Extra Judicial Execution Victim Families Association vs Union of India, ended the impunity of the security forces for human rights violation under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The SC stated that every death caused by the armed forces in a disturbed area, whether the victim is a dreaded criminal or a militant or a terrorist or an insurgent, should be thoroughly enquired into.

It justified the order for a thorough enquiry to be conducted into “encounter” killings in disturbed areas on the basis that the “alleged enemy is a citizen of our country entitled to all fundamental rights including under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

This, according to the Court, is to address any allegation of use of excessive or retaliatory force beyond the call of duty, the court said.

The apex court also declared that “there is no concept of absolute immunity from trial by a criminal court” if an Army man has committed an offence.

Despite all the criticisms, AFSPA is a necessary evil whose negative effect can be significantly reduced by laying down clear rules on its implementation.

