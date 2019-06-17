After 2 fatal crashes, Boeing confesses about lack of transparency

By | Published: 11:46 am

Washington: After two fatal crashes, Boeing on Sunday admitted that the company should have been transparent about communicating issues with the 737 Max. “We clearly fell short in the implementation of the AOA disagree alert and we clearly should have communicated better with our regulators and the airlines,” The Hill quoted Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe, as saying.

The 737 Max was first introduced in May 2017. It was designed to be a newer, better version of Boeing’s 737. To make the plane more fuel-efficient, Boeing included new engines that had to be positioned differently on the jet’s wings. It also added a new flight control system called the Maneuvering Characteristic Augmentation System — known as MCAS — to adjust the direction of the plane’s nose in certain situations.

Problems arose when MCAS relied on faulty data from the plane’s external sensors, pushing the plane’s nose downward. The model 737 MAX came under scrutiny following two deadly plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within six months that claimed the lives of more than 346 people. Investigations are ongoing into both the incidents.