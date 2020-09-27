After 6-month hiatus, bars lift shutters in Hyderabad

Apart from sanitising bars, the managements now pulling out all stops to fill their counters with sufficient stock

Hyderabad: After remaining silent for six months, the clinking of glasses was once again heard in bars, as customers raised a toast to the reopening of bars-cum-restaurants on Saturday. However, this was the story in only a few bars, with most remaining closed as managements decided to take their time to first clean up the premises and more importantly, to stock up on liquor, beer and wine.

The return of bartending staff and waiters, many of whom went to their hometowns when the bars had to pull down shutters due to the lockdown from March 23, are yet to return. Stocking up is the main issue now, according to bar owners, since they had returned their beer stocks to wine shops when they reopened in May due to the expiry date problem.

Stocks of other forms of liquor too are less, with the managements now pulling out all stops to fill their counters with sufficient stock from the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL) depots.

They are also focusing on sanitising the premises properly apart from purchasing enough sanitisers and equipment to ensure thermal screening of customers before allowing them onto the premises.

“Most chefs and stewards from other States left for their native places when the lockdown began. They are yet to return. We have already persuaded them to return to Hyderabad and are promising advance payments to them,” a bar owner said.

Telangana Restaurants and Bar Licencees Association president S Manohar Goud said only a few bars opened on the first day on Saturday while others were busy in cleaning works.

“As the safety of customers is of paramount importance, the managements have decided to accord priority to cleaning and sanitization from now onwards,” he explained adding there are over 1,000 bar-cum-restaurants across the State including 190 in the twin cities.

It could take at least four days for all the bars to reopen and business to begin normally as managements get the stock from TSBCL depots and arrange chefs and stewards, Goud added.

