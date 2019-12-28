After becoming mother, tennis is not my only priority: Sania

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: “My tennis is still very important to me and that is the reason why I am attempting this comeback but after becoming a mother, tennis is not my only priority,” said Sania Mirza, who is making a comeback to big-time tennis after a two-year break. She will be playing in the Fed Cup and in the Australian Open Down Under.

The 33-year-old Hyderabadi is following in the footsteps of some of the illustrious sportswomen, including Serena Williams, to return to competitive tennis after motherhood. “A two-year break away from professional tennis is long and I will have to see how my body reacts to playing day after day. Besides, I have to give priority to my son, Izhaan as well as he will be travelling with me on the circuit and how he responds to sharing me with my tennis will be an important aspect.

“Serena is an inspiration not just to me or other woman tennis players but for all sportswomen,” said Sania in an interview to Telangana Today.

In the past, injuries had put her out of the game but this time it was a different story. “The pains and aches of old injuries haven’t completely gone away and I have to see whether they act up once I begin playing regularly.’’

On her comeback journey after the motherhood, Sania pointed out that there were a few speed breakers. “I suffered from chikangunya a few months back and then a bout of flu. That threw the training out of gear, apart from that, it’s been pretty good,’’ she said, adding “I would like avoid injuries and try to win as much as possible.’’

Ukraine doubles specialist Nadiia Viktorivna Kichenok will be her women’s doubles partner in her new journey. “She is an able player ranked around 38 in the world in women’s doubles but has not yet won at the highest level. I have played against her in tournaments when she was partnering her sister. Rajeev Ram will be my mixed doubles partner. He is the defending champion in Australian Open and is a very dear friend of mine from the junior days.’’

Sania said the competition in world tennis was stunning. “I think the prize money offered at tournaments is a clear indicator of how many people are interested in playing and watching a particular tournament or a particular sport. The total prize money offered at a Grand Slam tournament is to the tune of a whopping 50 million dollars. That tells a story of how many people would be willing to give their right arm to compete and win at the international level in tennis.’’

On the opportunity to play in the Fed Cup, she still feels excited to represent India in major tournaments. “I think I first represented India in the Fed Cup almost two decades ago and it’s amazing that I still have the opportunity for playing for my country after all these years. I hope to inspire some of the younger girls to achieve the heights that they are capable of while playing for India.’’

Winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles (three each in women’s and mixed), Sania, who was the former No.1 in women’s doubles, said that was a dream period for her. “There are very few times in a player’s career when he or she feels invulnerable. That was the dream period for me when I just could not believe that I would lose.’’

