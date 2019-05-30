After HMDA, GHMC to procure six FTCs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in effectively using Floating Trash Collectors (FTCs) to clear water hyacinth and trash from lakes, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also decided to procure six FTCs of two different capacities.

The municipal corporation is purchasing three FTCs of 4800 kgs capacity and three of 3000 kgs capacity with a total cost of about Rs.12 crore. Apart from the one being used in Hussain Sagar, HMDA had introduced one each FTC in Jillelaguda and Rampally lakes and had decided to procure four more.

The FTCs, which worked in two shifts per day, moved in the lake and collected the trash and floating material along with water hyacinth, weeds etc., without consuming much time. More importantly, they help in avoiding human deployment for cleaning the trash in unhygienic conditions and polluted water.

Considering all these factors, the municipal corporation is now purchasing six FTCs to clear water hyacinth and trash from water bodies under its limits. As part of the sale agreement, the agencies will operate and maintain the trash collectors for two years, including fuel costs and manpower costs etc.

More importantly, the municipal corporation will also levy penalties on the operators, in case they violate rules. The FTCs will be exclusively used for GHMCs requirements, in case the operators use it for other organisations, they will be levied Rs.10,000 penalty per incident.

Similarly, if the operators fail to transfer or unload the collected trash at the designated locations, a penalty of Rs.2000 per incident will be charged. Likewise, the municipal corporation will be collecting penalties for different violations.

“We have already floated tenders inviting private agencies for supply and operation of FTCs. Agencies which will quote minimum price for the machines and services will be selected, besides checking other parameters. Hopefully the machines should in a couple of months,” said a senior official from GHMC.

