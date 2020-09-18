After KCR’s assurance, TS Wakf board swings into action

Around 57,423 acres of the 77,538 acres of land endowed with the Wakf is encroached across the State. According to the first survey, there are 33,929 Wakf institutions in Telangana

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Armed with the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to reclaim the encroached Wakf lands and ban registration of these Wakf properties, the Telangana State Wakf Board has swung into action. The board started submitting details of properties endowed with it to different departments.

Around 57,423 acres of the 77,538 acres of land endowed with the Wakf is encroached across the State. According to the first survey, there are 33,929 Wakf institutions in Telangana.

Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board said that special teams were formed following the assurance given by the Chief Minister in the Assembly. “We are submitting the details of Wakf properties in the State to district collectors, revenue divisional officers and sub registrar offices. The authorities are being asked to check the gazettes notification before clearing registration of the Wakf properties or allowing construction,” he said.

The board will also conduct a special drive to identify latest encroachments if any and immediately take up the issue with the local police, revenue and municipal authorities.

Huge land parcels mainly across the city were encroached in recent years. Major encroachments running into hundreds of acres are in Mamidpally, Pahadishareef, Jalpally, Attapur, Vikarabad and Guttala Begumpet. “We are filing FIR against the land grabbers and initiating legal action. Similarly, we are hiring renowned advocates to fight cases in the court,” he said. The Board is fighting about 2,000 cases in different courts against encroachers.

The Wakf Board appealed to the people to check the Wakf Gazette before purchasing properties to avoid problems and regrets later. “Several ecroachments on Wakf properties have been demolished by our Task Force teams with the help of local municipal personnel and police,” said Saleem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .