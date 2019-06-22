After leopards, hyenas join the hunt in Telangana

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Hyenas have apparently joined stray leopards in killing cattle near some villages and feeding on them in the State. Sometime late on Friday night, two calves were killed by suspected hyenas and their carcasses found on Saturday morning near Jagiripalli village of Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district.

While the villagers reported that it was a leopard the killed the calves, the forest officials say it is very likely that the two calves were killed and fed upon by hyenas.

Also on Friday night, the leopard that has been on a cattle and goat-killing spree in Yacharam mandal of Ranga Reddy district, killed another cow, the 29th such kill in the mandal in the past six months.

Karimnagar District Forest Officer Y Narasimha Rao told ‘Telangana Today’ that the bite marks and the way the killed animals were eaten indicate that it was possibly the work of some hyenas. “Unlike leopards that begin feeding from the rump of the carcass, the calves were partly eaten from around their stomachs. There are also no reports of any leopard presence in the area, but it is very possible that some hyenas may be living in the rocky surroundings of the village,” he said.

“We have installed a camera trap and left the carcasses and also placed a trap cage at the location. We hope that the animals that killed the calves will return to feed on the carcasses and we will be able to get some pictures if the animal or animals come back to feed and we can establish their identity,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Nandi Wanaparthy village in Yacharam where a cow was killed on Friday night, officials said it was barely eaten and hope that the leopard would return to feed on the kill. This is the second such incident in the village in the past 10 days. On June 14 too, the leopard killed a cow in the village. And once again in the hope of catching the leopard, a trap cage has been placed in the area.

“The leopard is very clever and has been avoiding the cages. So we have tried something different now,” Amangal Forest Divisional Officer M Janaki Ram told Telangana Today on Saturday. Previously, the officials attempted an innovative trap cage with a transparent partition to enable the leopard to see the bait animal in the cage in the hopes of luring it to enter the cage.

But that has not worked.

“Some of the field staff wanted to try something different, a better way of hiding the cage as they feared that the leopard may be staying away from the cage because it can see its bars. So they have decided to try something new in an attempt to make the cage itself ‘invisible’,” Janaki Ram said.

The solution was to place a cover made from camouflage-patterned cloth to cover the cage, much in the way of placing a cover on a car. “We are trying everything. Any idea that might work. We have to see if this one does,” Janaki Ram said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter