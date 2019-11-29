After Maharashtra, Goa too may slip away from BJP’s hold: Sanjay Raut

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday predicted that after Maharashtra, there could “be a miracle” and a potential political earthquake in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Goa soon, creating a political flutter in both states.

Goa Forward Party President, Vijay Sardesai, along with three of his party MLAs, called on Raut this morning in Mumbai and discussed the political situation in the state, sending panic-waves in BJP circles.

“At least 4 MLAs, including those with GFP President Vijay Sardesai, are in contact with Shiv Sena. I have also spoken with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party chief Sudhin Dhavlikar. A few other MLAs who are supporting the Goa government are in touch,” Raut said.

He added: “The Goa government was installed unethically… We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including CongressÂ…There will be big political churning there and we are hopeful that there could be a ‘miracle’ soon in Goa also.”

Raut said those accusing the Sena of allying with NCP-Congress should realise that the Goa government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also allied with corrupt elements which has not gone down well with the people of that state.

Speaking briefly with the media, Sardesai — former Goa Deputy Chief Minister — said that “we will try to do a repeat of Maharashtra in Goa”.

“We are a regional partyÂ… Our opinion is that what has happened in Maharashtra should be emulated elsewhere in India. We shall tie up with Shiv Sena, NCP and other parties to form a powerful front,” Sardesai added.

The Sena leader’s comments on the political situation in the neigbouring state came a day after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress’s Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took office.