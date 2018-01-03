After Mumbai, Hyderabad gets ODF tag

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The New Year started on a positive note for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with the Swachh Bharat Mission declaring Hyderabad as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) city.

All the efforts put in by GHMC last year like construction of individual household toilets, community toilets, prefabricated toilets in slums, conducting Gandhigiri programmes, ‘Lathi Seeti’ campaigns and other facilities appears to have paid good dividends. The ODF free city tag is a shot in the arm for GHMC, which is gearing up for the Swachh Survekshan ranking.

According to municipal officials, it took a lot of hard work to achieve the feat of ODF city. Corporators from all the 150 wards in Hyderabad had given an undertaking that their respective wards were open defecation free. This was followed by GHMC’s preliminary notification, declaring Hyderabad an open defecation free city in August.

As per the notification, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy had invited objections, complaints and suggestions to bring it to the corporation’s notice.

Series of inspections

Last month, teams from the quality control division of Swachh Bharat Mission conducted a series of inspections in different areas to declare Hyderabad an ODF compliant city.

The quality control teams had visited slums, schools, chapels, markets, colonies being managed by colony welfare associations in four different parts of the city, including a railway station and a bus station, to verify the implementation of open defecation free zones.

Corporators, who had earlier declared wards as ODF free also, handed over the forms, which were filled during inspections by the quality control teams. The authorities also handed over the documents with signatures of the principals of several schools from Saroornagar, Uppal, LB Nagar, which certified that there were sufficient toilets offered to students.

Welcoming the announcement, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said all efforts would be made to maintain sanitation in the city. He said the declaration now adds additional responsibility on the Municipal Corporation in ensuring cleanliness in the city. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan complimented GHMC staff and citizens for achieving ODF status.