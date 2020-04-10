After rains, temperatures go up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Hyderabad: The relief from humid weather conditions with rains on Thursday was apparently short lived with the city witnessing temperatures going up beyond normal on Friday.

By 2 pm, Viratnagar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius, followed by Red Hills (37.9 degree Celsius), L.B. Nagar (37.8 degree Celsius) and Uppal (37.4 degree Celsius), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Temperatures, which were around 35 degree Celsius in the morning hours, went up after noon. Weather conditions were harsh particularly between 1 pm and 3 pm. The Met Department attributed the prevailing weather conditions to trough/ wind discontinuity from East Central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast to western parts of Vidarbha across north interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

