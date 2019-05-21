After scorching day, skies open up a bit over Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am 1:19 am

Hyderabad: For the second day on the trot, the skies opened up a bit over Hyderabad in the evening, albeit after a scorching day.

The rains, which struck a little earlier than they did on Monday, took many by surprise on the roads, with moderate showers drenching many who were on their way home after work. Thunder and lightning accompanied the showers, which were heavy in some areas, though for a short period.

The result was the same in most places. Traffic chaos, disrupted power supply and waterlogging in some areas. The rains and accompanying wind saw trees being uprooted in some places, with traffic snarls being reported on the Alwal-Bolarum stretch, where authorities had to rush in relief teams to clear the trees and restore normalcy.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore alerted the Disaster Response Force and officials to keep their teams ready to respond to emergency calls.

He also appealed citizens to avoid travelling near hoardings and unipoles as there were chances of heavy winds in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there would be partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the next two days while the day temperatures would hover around 42 degree Celsius.

