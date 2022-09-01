After Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, plans afoot for Telangana Vajrotsavalu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:40 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(File Photo) Scholars and retired professionals urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to not let go of the historic occasion without a grand celebration and urged him to organise celebrations in tune with the recently organised 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu'.

Hyderabad: This September 17 will mark completion of 74 years of State of Hyderabad joining the union of India and stepping into the 75th year. This historic occasion should be celebrated in a befitting manner by the Government of Telangana and an impassioned appeal to this effect was made to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by a group of scholars and retired professionals, according to sources.

They urged the Chief Minister not to let go of the historic occasion without a grand celebration and urged him to organise celebrations in tune with the recently organised ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu‘. According to sources, the Chief Minister gave them a patient hearing and appeared to be convinced about the proposal too.

Telangana Government had organised a two-week long grand celebrations recently to promote Gandhian philosophy and Gandhi’s preachings as the agitation for a separate Telangana was spearheaded on Gandhian principals of peaceful and non-violent struggle and the State of Telangana was also achieved. Like in the case of Indian Independence, parliamentary procedures were followed in formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister is learnt to have stated during his freewheeling chat with the scholars.

After merger of the Hyderabad Princely State with the union of India, several areas were ceded to Karnataka and Maharashtra States but a major part formed Telangana. However under the united rule, the region was deprived of any growth and lacked people’s welfare. But after formation of the separate State following an intense struggle, Telangana, in the last eight years, emerged as a role model to the nation.

Emphasizing on the need to recall Telangana’s rich culture and history and to showcase the development, the scholars requested the Chief Minister to celebrate the 75th year of merger of Hyderabad State with union of India in a befitting manner. The Chief Minister is stated to have responded positively and assured to discuss the proposal with his cabinet colleagues. Should the festivities be organized as ‘Telangana Vajrotsavalu’ or with any other appropriate name would be discussed, he is said to have assured.