After taking oath, PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Kyrgyzstan President

By | Published: 4:39 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov, after his swearing-in ceremony here on Thursday. The two leaders discussed ways to enhance economic and social cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan, marking the first order of business in Foreign Affairs during Modi’s second term as Prime Minister.

Congratulating the Indian leader, Jeenbekov reiterated the invitation for Modi to visit Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and a bilateral visit from June 13 to 15, 2019. “Recalling that India and Kyrgyzstan have warm and friendly relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the strengthening of bilateral cooperation over the years. He warmly thanked President Jeenbekov for his presence at the Swearing-in Ceremony, expressed his gratitude for the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and said that he looked forward to the visit eagerly,” an official statement said.

Referring to the first bilateral post his oath-taking, Modi tweeted, “Held extensive deliberations with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Our talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties between our nations and ways to deepen economic and social cooperation in the times to come.” The Central Asian country is the current Chair of SCO and is an important partner of India in the region.

Ajit Doval’s presence in the photos attached to social media post of the Prime Minister indicates that the envoy will continue to hold the post of National Security Advisor. Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings on Friday with leaders of five countries, including Nepal. After a massive mandate in the elections, Modi oath as Prime Minister again for a second consecutive term, inducting confidant and BJP President Amit Shah into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, while retaining most of his earlier Cabinet ministers and dropping seniors like Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi and Radha Mohan Singh.

Riding high on the plank of muscular nationalism, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament.