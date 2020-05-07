After the melee, calm returns to Hyderabad’s wine shops

Hyderabad: The dust appears to have settled on the excitement and commotion over liquor shops reopening in the State after 45 days. On Thursday, the queues were much shorter and business returned to normal.

Fears of the stock not lasting to meet everyone’s requirements were misplaced and done away with as more stock arrived at the shops on Thursday morning.

As for preferences, the tide was in favour of beer on Thursday, unlike on Wednesday when it was more Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), especially whiskey, that flew off the counters, shopkeepers said. The trend of people buying stock in cartons and big bags however continued on Thursday as well.

After placing indents for additional stock to meet the increasing demand from customers, the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited has released stock from its 17 depots across the State to supply for the liquor shops.

