After Uppal Bhagayath, HMDA is eyeing Kokapet

Hyderabad: With the e-auction of plots in Uppal Bhagayath layout evoking overwhelming response, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is now eyeing Kokapet.

HMDA owns a vast area in Kokapet and plans are being made to auction plots for which large scale plans are being made to develop infrastructure in the area. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had instructed development of social infrastructure, road connectivity before auctioning plans are finalised.

Emphasis would be on traffic analysis and measures to ease traffic congestion. There were plans to develop infrastructure covering 70 to 100 acres and apart from this area, about 250 acres balance would be left in the area, said a senior official from HMDA.

The idea was to develop social infrastructure with provision of schools, hospitals, restaurants etc. “Mere developing plots and raising concrete structures will have an adverse effect on the local environment,” the official said.

The e-auction of plots is filling the coffers of HMDA with substantial revenue. In April this year, HMDA had auctioned 67 plots at Uppal Bhagayath and a whopping Rs 677 crore was quoted by the bidders for an upset price of Rs 28,000 per square yard.

The average bid amount was Rs 51,516 per square yard, the highest bid amount was Rs 73,900 per square yard while the lowest was Rs 36,600 per square yard.

Of the Rs 677 crore, about Rs 663 crore has been submitted by the successful bidders. The EMDs of three plots had been forfeited, officials said.

