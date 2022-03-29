After Yadadri, focus shifts to Vemulawada, Kondagattu

Hyderabad: After successfully completing the renovation of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to take up the development of two temples — Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada and Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in the State soon.

While Vemulawada temple along with the town will be developed on the lines of Yadadri under the aegis of Vemulawada Temple Area Development Authority (VTADA), the hill shrine of Kondagattu also will be developed with better infrastructure.

On several occasions, the Chief Minister had already expressed his plans to develop both the temples which were most revered among the devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Anjaneya respectively. He has a special attachment with both the temples especially Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy at Vemulawada where his marriage was performed.

Vemulawada is located at a distance of about 150 km from Hyderabad and is a popular spiritual destination for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is also called as ‘Dakshina Kashi’. The government had already floated the VTADA for the planned development of the temple and its surrounding areas. While about works worth Rs 250 crore were already under progress, another Rs 50 crore was allocated in the Budget 2022-23. The works pertaining to the expansion and development of the temple tank were already underway in about 167 acres with nearly Rs 91.68 crore. Another Rs 50 crore was allocated for the development of the bund. The Vemulawada Municipality had passed a resolution to expand the arterial roads up to 80 feet. Plans are afoot to promote temple tourism. In addition to these already planned works, the Chief Minister is stated to have decided to go for the overall development of the temple town in addition to the shrine. It is expected that the Chief Minister would call for a meeting shortly to chalk out the plan for development of the temple and the town.

The Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple is located amid picturesque hills between Karimnagar and Jagitial. Several development works have already been taken up at this hill shrine which has a good population of monkeys as well. Earlier, this month, the foundation was laid for construction of the Ramakoti statue involving an expenditure of about Rs 90 crore. Efforts are being made to develop better infrastructure for the benefit of devotees. The Chief Minister, sources said, is of the view that Kondagattu hill shrine can also be developed into a major religious-cum-tourist spot in view of the excellent greenery on the hills and its good road connectivity.