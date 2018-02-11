Agarwal trust donates ICU to NIMS

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Sahayata Trust as part of its second mega health camp is donating a full-fledged Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. The Health Minister, C Laxma Reddy will be inaugurating the facility on Sunday.

The Rs 60 lakh modern ICU for NIMS will have five ventilators, seven monitors, six wheelchairs and two trolleys apart from equipping the waiting room at the hospital with two sofa sets and two LED television sets, according to a press release.

By raising funds from its members, the Trust last year gave a Dialysis Centre to the Gandhi Hospital. The Dialysis Centre in last one year has provided dialysis facility for 8,267 patients.

Agarwal Samaj Sahayata Trust, managing trustee Rajesh Agarwal said the entire ICU donation is being taken care of by the trust. “In future also, we plan to extend our assistance to government cancer hospital with mobile units,” he said.

Karodimal Agarwal, chairman of Agarwal Samaj Sahayata Trust, Gopal Das Agarwal, programme convenor and other members were present.