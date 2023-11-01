Age no bar: 93-year-old Hyderabad woman completes PhD

Revathi Thangavelu retired as a lecturer in 1990. She did not stop here and continiung pursuing her studies and thought of doing a PhD in English.
Hyderabad: There is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout life. This has come true for 93 year-old Revathi Thangavelu. She has been awarded a PhD in English. She received her degree on Tuesday at 83rd Convocation of Osmania University.
Revathi Thangavelu retired as a lecturer in 1990. She did not stop here and continuing pursuing her studies and thought of doing a PhD in English.
Currently, she is working at Keys educational society at Secunderabad.