Age no bar: 93-year-old Hyderabad woman completes PhD

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:47 AM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: There is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout life. This has come true for 93 year-old Revathi Thangavelu. She has been awarded a PhD in English. She received her degree on Tuesday at 83rd Convocation of Osmania University.

Revathi Thangavelu retired as a lecturer in 1990. She did not stop here and continuing pursuing her studies and thought of doing a PhD in English.

Currently, she is working at Keys educational society at Secunderabad.