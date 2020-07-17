Aged couple commits suicide in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Nalgonda: Vexed with health problems, an aged couple on Friday committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Munugode in Nalgonda district. The deceased were identified as Sarikonda Saidulu (65) and his wife Janakamma.

According to the police, the couple consumed pesticide at 11.30 am when they were alone in their house. Their son who returned to the house at 12.30 pm from agriculture fields found them in an unconscious state and shifted them to district government hospital at Nalgonda where they died while undergoing treatment.

According to family members, Janakamma was suffering from a skin disease for the last five years. Her husband had taken her to several hospitals for treatment, but to no avail. This distressed the couple and they decided to take the extreme step. Munugode police filed a case and have taken up investigation.

