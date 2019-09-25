Agency areas in Vizag gripped with fear

By | AP BUREAU | Published: 10:44 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Agency areas are in the grip of fear with top Maoist leaders reportedly seen in the Andhra-Orissa Border area during the Maoist Party Foundation Day celebrations. The police have stepped up combing operations in the area with reports of about 70 Maoist leaders, including Chalapati, Aruna and Jagan, barring RK (Rama Krishna) were in the AOB area.

It may be recalled that there was a fierce encounter a couple of days ago at Madigamallu forest area in Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal of the district in which five Maoists were killed. All of them were said to be belonging to Chattisgarh and identified as Buddi, Vimala, Ajay, Ramesh and Buma. Police also seized ten kit bags and eight guns from their possession. Buma was said to be an expert in planting mines and the tribals are worried what is in store for them in the next few days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .