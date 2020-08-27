Aggressive testing strategy helps check Covid

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: In the past few weeks, State health authorities have been maintaining that the Covid-19 pandemic in Telangana can come under control in the coming months. Regardless of the timeline of when the pandemic curve will dip in Telangana. The fact remains that aggressive testing strategy adopted by the public health wing will certainly help check the pandemic.

The ramping up of Covid-19 tests means that more positive cases will be identified and Covid cases will rise in the State. Senior public health officials have urged the general public not to panic just because the cases are rising. Enhanced testing means more positive cases will be isolated and contribute to improved recoveries. Isolating positive cases slows down the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which will enable authorities to get a grip over the pandemic.

On Tuesday, a total of 61,040 Covid tests were carried out while on Monday the number of tests were 52,933. Before that, for the past fortnight, the authorities maintained an average of 22,000 tests per day. In the month of August alone, health authorities have conducted close to five lakh Covid-19 tests, which is half of the total number of Covid tests that were conducted so far in the State.

“Our aim was to reach the target of 50,000 tests per day and maintain so that more number of suspected cases can get tested. This is the time for seasonal ailments where symptoms will overlap and it is vital that correct diagnosis is made and people recover quickly,” Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao while interacting with presspersons on Tuesday, said.

Why testing is important?

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, public health experts worldwide have been advocating for enhanced testing. Senior doctors in Hyderabad said that it was crucial to ramp-up testing abilities because positive cases are identified quickly, which helps in the hospitalisation of moderate and severe cases at the right time, thus saving lives.

Many also point out that aggressive testing is also vital in the bigger picture of public health, as it helps in understanding the prevalence, virulence, spread and contagiousness of the Covid-19 disease.

Tests should be available for all: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body at the forefront of formulating Covid-19 testing strategy, firmly believes that Covid tests should be available to everyone in need and no one should be left behind.

Recently, the country achieved a milestone of conducting 10 lakh testing per day, which was made possible because of ramped up Covid-19 specific diagnostic labs across India with the active support of State governments.

Telangana and the entire country has been testing around 74.7 people per lakh population, much higher than WHO’s guidelines of testing 14 people per lakh population. “We have ensured the successful implementation of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently across the country, which enabled us to rapidly increase the number of tests done per day. This was achieved due to concerted efforts of the Centre and State governments and dedicated support of front-line health care workers,” said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, in a statement.

