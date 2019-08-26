Agni and Born Greek shine in morning trials at Hyderabad Racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Agni and Born Greek impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Monday morning.

Sand

600m:

All Star General (Deepak Singh) & Hashtag (Kuldeep Singh) 47.5, pair finished level.

800m:

Her Legacy (Suraj Narredu) & Tremendous Desire (N Rawal) 1-2.5, 600/48.5, pair moved easy. Esteva (Koushik) 1-2, 600/45, moved well.

Tokyo Jam (App) 59, 600/45, good.

1000m:

Prince Valiant (Suraj Narredu) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved on the bit. Elysian (Ritesh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. One One One (Aneel) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/44, shaped well. Ace Ace Ace (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.

1200m:

Agni (B Nichil) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/42, in rousing form.

Mr. Bruss (Gaddam) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

1400m:

Born Greek (R Ajinkya) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, best spurt of the day.