Agni expected to score in Hyderabad feature

Published: 12:15 am 5:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Agni, to be ridden by S. Zervan and has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Major Mir Mujtaba Hussain Memorial Cup 1200 metres, Category-II, a handicap for horses, 3-year-olds and upward, (rated 40 to 65), the feature event of the races here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Son Of Sardar 1, Mehrzad 2, Prince Valiant 3

2. Composure 1, Invasion 2, Negress Princess 3

3. Top Saga 1, Vijays Maestro 2, Aristocrats Charm 3

4. Hope Is Eternal 1, Mozambique 2, Warrior Supreme 3

5. Balius 1, Egyptian Prince 2, Ashwa Arjun 3

6. Top Link 1, Tootsie Roll 2, Sarvatra 3

7. Agni 1, Lazer Beam 2, Lightning Fin 3

8. Consigliori 1, Havelock Cruise 2, Zamora 3

Day’s Best: Agni.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

