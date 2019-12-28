Agni, Highly Acclaimed please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:12 am 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: Agni and Highly Acclaimed impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Green Coast/Racing Queen) (Ritesh) 47, moved easy. Amyra (App) 46, shaped well.

800m:

The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Dance All Night (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Yogastha (App) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Moringa (Aneel) 1-1, 600/45, strode out well. Tokyo Jam (Koushik) 59, 600/45, handy. Nova Scotia (Ajit Singh) 58, 600/44, unextended. King Maker (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Akashima (App) & Yours Forever (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former to note. Charcoal (Rohit Kumar) & Bedazzled (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former in good shape. Bulls Ace (RB) & Flamingo Fame (N Rawal) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. Agni (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Highly Acclaimed (App) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Brisbane (App) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, not extended. Shivalik Sand (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Warrior Supreme (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Belle Springs (Ajit Singh) & Elimira (RB) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pair shaped well. Crackershow (Rohit Kumar) & NRI Symbol (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, a notable pair. Mystery (N Rawal) & Safra (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form. Super Act (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Beautiful Luv (Ajit Singh) & Cephalonia (RB) 1-18, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Shakesphere (App) 1-16, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Mt Davidson (Kuldeep Singh) &

Crimson Fire (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former fit and well.

1200m:

Air Strike (K Mukesh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/45, note. Golden Fortune (Jagdale) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Max (RB) & Lacrosse (Ajit Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Cheltenham (Ajit Singh) & Red Snapper (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former in good shape. Apollo (App) & Champion Bull (G Naresh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former moved well.

1400m:

Shivalik Valley (Rohit Kumar) 1-45 (From 1400/400) 1-0, can upset.

