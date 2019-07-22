Agni pleases in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:34 pm 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Agni pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

800m:

Long Range (Koushik) 58, 600/44, good. Alta Vita (App) 1-2, 600/46, strode out well. Vancouver (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Bayrd (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Ursula (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Yogya (App) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. That’s My Magic (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Tough And Go (Rafique Sk) & Lion Heart (App) 1-2, 600/45, former moved well. Warrior Supreme (B Nikhil) & Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/45, pair shaped well.

1000m:

Cowboys Delight (App) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. Rose Eternal (App) & Kesariya Balam (Gopal Singh) 1-17, 800/1-15, 600/44, pair looks well. All Star General (Deepak Singh) & Shivalik Velley (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well.

1200m:

Sitra (App) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Agni (Kiran Naidu) & Lightning Fin (B Nikhil) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, former to note. Sublime (Gopal Singh) & Vijays Maestro (Deepshanker) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair moved well.

1400m:

Premier Action (Kunal) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well.