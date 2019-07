Agni wins feature event

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: S. Zervan guided D. Netto-trained Agni to victory in the Major Mir Mujtaba Hussain Memorial Cup 1200 metres, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday.

RESULTS: 1. Prince Valiant (1), Mehrzad (2), Angel Tesoro (3), Augenstern (4). W-Rs.-22, SHP-Rs. 14, THP- Rs.56, P-Rs.7, 7, 20, F-Rs. 47, Q-Rs. 22, Tanala-Rs. 653.

Withdrawn: Son Of Sardar. 2. Agilis (1), Composure (2), Cowboys Delight (3), All Star General (4). Withdrawn: Joy Of Giving. W-Rs.-25, SHP-Rs. 35, THP- Rs. 34, P-Rs. 7, 12, 6, F-Rs. 139, Q-Rs. 72, T-Rs. 325. 3. Top Saga (1), Premier Action (2), Flamingo Fame (3), Sterling King (4). W-Rs. 16, SHP-Rs. 65, THP- Rs. 90, P-Rs. 7, 18, 27, F-Rs. 169, Q-Rs. 104, T-Rs. 5849.

4. Mozambique (1), Hope Is Eternal (2), N R I Symbol (3). Shandaar (4). W-Rs.- 9, SHP-Rs. 23, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 8, 10, 7, F-Rs. 43, Q-Rs. 34, T-Rs. 131. 5. Balius (1), Wings Of Eagles (2), Alta Vita (3), Dandy Man (4). W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 44, THP- Rs. 94, P-Rs. 6, 17, 14, F-Rs. 71, Q-Rs. 79, T-Rs. 803. 6. Top Link (1), Tootsie Roll (2), Vijay’s Empire (3), Bayrd (4). W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 17, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs.6, 7, 7, F-Rs. 37, Q-Rs. 24, T-Rs. 930. 7. Agni (1), Rahil (2), Lockhart (3), Dancing Doll (4). W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 18, THP-Rs. 92, P-Rs. 6, 8, 28, F-Rs. 27, Q-Rs. 24, T-Rs. 705. 8. Consigliori (1), Zamora (2), Havelock Cruise (3), Spice Up (4). W-Rs.-16, SHP-Rs. 21, THP-Rs.26, P-Rs. 8, 6, 7, F-Rs. 44, Q-Rs. 23, T-Rs. 78.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 186 /-(Winning tickets 3130).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 28/- (Winning tickets 8702).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 86/-(Winning tickets 685).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 317/-(Winning tickets 155).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 50/-(Winning tickets 854).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 37/-(Winning tickets 1716).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter