‘Agnyathavasi’ censored with U/A

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Agnyathavasi’ which is causing a huge buzz with the actor’s third time collaboration with director Trivikram has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The makers of the movie have already been promoting the film quite aggressively. On December 31, they unveiled a special song ‘Kodakaa Koteswar Rao’ crooned by Pawan Kalyan. The track has instantly become a super hit among the fans of Pawan.

Now, another interesting update has come out regarding the movie. Reportedly, the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander will share the screen with Pawan Kalyan in ‘Kodakaa…’ song for few seconds. In Kollywood, Anirudh has made his screen appearance in films like ‘Maari’.

On the other hand, business wise too ‘Agnyathavasi’ is creating records. According to reports, the movie has already been sold out for a record price in Nizam region, which is high for any movie in non-Baahubali records category.

Produced by Radhakrishna on Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, the Trivikram directorial has Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel as the female leads.