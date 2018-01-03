‘Agnyathavasi’ faces plagiarism allegations

By | Published: 2:57 pm

Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Agnyathavasi’ is all set to hit the screens on January 10. However, even as makers of the movie are busy with the film’s promotions, allegations of copyright infringement have surfaced.

Reportedly, it is the teaser of ‘Agnyathavasi’ that triggered speculations about the movie’s similarities with the French film ‘Largo Winch’. Reports also suggest that after production house T-Series has sent a notice to the makers of ‘Agnyathavasi’, seeking an explanation on the charges of plagiarism. Presently, T – Series holds copyrights to the French film, reports ibtimes.co.in.

The basic plot of ‘Largo Winch’ revolves around how a billionaire’s secret adopted son finds the murderers of his father to prove his legitimacy. In a similar way, in the Trivikram directorial too, the protagonist lives with a secret identity for unknown reasons. This similarity has added to the speculations that the movie is based on the French film.

On the other side, ‘Largo Winch’ director Jerome Salle has responded on the film’s copyrights issue and tweeted, “I think I’m gonna buy a ticket (plane first than movie) #Curiosity #Agnyaathavaasi #LargoWinch” (sic)