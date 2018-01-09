‘Agnyathavasi’ gets Telangana govt nod for screening

Agnyathavasi
A new poster of Pawan Kalyan-starer 'Agnyathavasi'.

Hyderabad: The State government has granted permission for additional screenings of the Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Agnyathavasi’.

The permission applies to State-wide screening for eight days from January 10 to 17.

Five shows — four regular and one special – can be screened at 8 am on all of these days, in regular as well as multiplex theatres, a government order said.

In the movie, Kalyan plays the role of the son of a billionaire who has been killed, while the son works as a modest employee at his father’s firm to solve the mystery of the murder.


