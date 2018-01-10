‘Agnyathavasi’ Review: Too many loose ends held together by one star

By | Published: 3:19 pm 3:22 pm

The overkill is all there to see. The Prince in exile is in action and how! Special shows catching up with the winter morn cannot deter the film buff. Technology defying moments when tickets disappear minutes within the booking start is a reflection of peer pressure and industry intrigue. It also shows how even budding politicians can turn a blind eye to sharp practices and ensure the box office buzz is on. Over to the voter later on. Now it is time to appease the fan.

What goes in the making of a blockbuster. At the preparatory stage it is the scale obviously. Story? Well that is a made-up excuse built around the star and this time round the star himself is partly credited with the imaginative tale!! The star? Well everything is pivoted around the aura of Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

The Prince is out to avenge the killing of his father Govind Bhargava (Boman Irani- the more recent Bollywood import). Tugging the project is the widow of the victim, Indira (Khushboo), the tough lady with long sleeves and sharp looks. The prime suspects of the palace coup are colleagues Sharma (Murali Sharma) and Varma (Rao Ramesh). Ruled out of the coup is the simple gentleman (Jayaprakash).

Having grown in exile, our avenging protagonist Abhijeet Bhargav enters- hood stunt and frown- with obsequies in the picturesque Ganga done and dusted, he is out to woo the gals Suryakantam (Anu Emanuel) and Sukumari (Keerthy Suresh). Minutes before half way, we have Seetharam (Aadhi), the heir aspirant with his pistol wielding army of bouncers.

The entire script is about how the young dashing hero avenges the death of his dad and half brother and how he bonds with his half mother. As is expected the film has a high dose of thrills and since the star involved is Pawan Kalyan, the entire narrative is laced with half comic grammar. So even as we get ready for the epic clash between the good and the bad, we have the hero with a belt fetish beating up the prospective pa-in law with his belt and getting the staff of a big corporate office whip the personnel manager Koteshwar Rao (Giri Babu). For comedy, we have the likes of Vennela Kishore.

Obviously, the entire film (its quality or success) depends on Pawan Kalyan. To begin with, it is needlessly long and it is time that film makers (Trivikram Srinivas) in the instant case agree to compromise footage for quality. Yes, the fan pays for watching the star. But then an overkill could be counterproductive- as is the case. A tight script does wonders to a narrative. There are too many loose ends and that fails the final product. However PK keeps it going with his trademark star value.

Another thing that works is that the violence is mixed with the humour and does not go overboard. The romantic track is totally insipid with neither of the alternatives sharing any screen chemistry with the guy and allowing themselves to a level of objectification beyond repair. Wake up for gender respect please.

PK fans will go for this and rest may still do so given the holiday season if not enough reason.