Agri Minister thanks CM KCR for releasing Rs 7,000 cr

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing Rs 7,000 crore to the department for disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers for the Vaanakalam season. He said the funds were released in a timely manner and would be disbursed to farmers immediately as the farm operations were initiated across the State.

In a release, the Minister said farmers were top priority for the State government and hence, the Chief Minister released Rs 7,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu scheme despite severe financial crisis in the wake of Covid pandemic. “Telangana is the only State providing highest funds to irrigation, agriculture and welfare activities in the country. The Chief Minister is releasing funds to farmers on a priority basis to ensure that they occupy the top position in society. This indicates the commitment of the TRS government towards farmers and agriculture in the State,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy said the face of agriculture has changed unimaginably due to the efforts of the Chief Minister in the last six years. He predicted that the regulated farming was an initiative which will take the farming activity to a step higher.

