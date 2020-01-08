Agri official performs tulabharam with notebooks

By | Published: 1:20 am

Siddipet: Drawing inspiration from Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Siddipet Agriculture Market Committee chairman Pala Sairam presented notebooks equivalent to his weight to the Minister.

Sairam conducted a tulabharam on the premises of the market in the presence of Harish Rao.

The Finance Minister, who has not been accepting bouquets and shawls for some time, has been encouraging organisers to present him just notebooks, which he has been distributing to students of government schools.

Appreciating Sairam for his gesture, the Minister said such efforts would motivate others.