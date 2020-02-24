Agri school holds 22nd convocation

By | Published: 12:32 am 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Bayer-RVJ School of Agriculture celebrated its 22nd Convocation here last week. The ceremony saw 38 students receive Farm Assistance course completion certificates from the School.

“Today we can see there are lot of engineering graduates, people with management degrees but people with skills are very important. This school which is providing the vocational program, the skill development that too in agriculture is a great sign. Today, in agriculture, retaining youth in agriculture is important. Having youth who are connected to their land in agriculture, knowing the difficulties in agriculture is crucial. There are no losses in agriculture if we are connected our land fully. Connecting ourselves to the land fully is very much need of the hour. Experimentation leads to innovation, and innovation is the key to meet future challenges, and such innovation are need of the hour,” said Dr. Vilas A Tonapi, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad.

“This course provided very resourceful and practical learning. We are fortunate to get practical experience at Bayer-RVJ School. We are also lucky to have very experienced teachers here,” said, Nagaraju G, from Gurralagondi Village, Siddipet, who won the ‘Best Trainee in Crop Production’ Award. The other winners were Shireesha K from Narayanraopet Village, Siddipet District won the ‘Best Trainee in Academic Performance Award’ and N Subhash from Gowraram village, Kamareddy district won the ‘Best Trainee Award’ in Attendance (97%) in the final examination.

