Agriculture activity picks up in erstwhile Khammam

Published: 12:02 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: With erstwhile Khammam district receiving copious rainfall during the past few days, agriculture activities have picked up in all the villages across the district.

The farming community that was under distress following the prolonged dry spell got into action and has now begun preparing the land for sowing. According to agriculture officials, the rains would help a lot for the revival of kharif crop season.

In this Kharif season, cultivation was estimated to be taken up in an extent of 2,30,498 hectares in Khammam district, informed the officials. Cotton cultivation would be taken up in around 96,116 hectares and paddy in about 59,361 hectares.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem cotton would be sown in 46, 777 hectares and paddy in 43, 334 hectares. Crops like maize, chilli, pulses like green and red gram would be taken up for cultivation in about 60, 000 hectares in erstwhile Khammam.

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Agriculture Officer Abhimanyudu informed that the farmers could sow seeds till Aug 15. The farmers were asked to go for short-term and medium duration crops for better yields and for best use of the crop season.

“Our long wait for good rains has at last ended. We could now take up paddy transplantation works as the nurseries were fully grown” said K Satyam a farmer at Sathupalli in Khammam.



