Agriculture authorities of Adilabad mull use of drones in farming

Adilabad: As they say, change is inevitable. Application of modern technology in agriculture sector has become a necessity considering merits of technology and challenges being faced by farmers.

District authorities are mulling to use drones in taking up agriculture activities. Collector D Divya had instructed officials concerned to study the feasibility of this equipment.

Accordingly, G Limba Reddy, a farmer from Mopel mandal of Nizamabad district demonstrated usage of drone sprayers to authorities of Agriculture Department, agriculture research station (ARS) and to some farmers on Monday. He operated the flying device and sprayed some pesticide on a crop to explain advantages of the technology.

Sridhar Chouhan, scientist of ARS said that the farmer helped in understanding the application of the drones in spraying pesticides. The drone which could spray 10 litres of pesticide could be hired by paying Rs 400 per acre of paddy, soya and green gram crops, while Rs 700 is charged for spraying the same on maize, sorghum and red gram crops. It could cover an acre in 8-10 minutes, he said.

“The technology is required in the wake of shortage of labourers. Most developed countries use drones for taking up various agriculture activities. However, application can be a tough task considering small fields in the district. It has to be seen whether this would be a success,” he added.

Another ARS scientist Pavan Kumar, Administration Officer Shiva Kumar, farmer leaders Govardhan Yadav, Ganapati Reddy, Bandi Dattadri, Konda Ashanna and many others were present.

