Agriculture Minister asks for markets on all four sides of Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S.Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to come up with proposals to set up markets in the four directions of the city.

The Minister, who visited the Bowenpally vegetable market, on Wednesday, pointed out that having a market in a single location created problems and wanted officials to immediately draw up plans for markets in all sides of the city.

The new markets should be planned as per demand and the move should help not only the people in different parts of the city but also the farmers, he said.

A major market yard, the Bowenpally vegetable market supplied vegetables to almost 13 States and also provides nearly 4,000 metric tonnes vegetables to the city. He wanted proposals to use the LIC land adjoining the market on lease or providing alternate government site. To cater to the needs of farmers and consumers, there was a need to expand the market, improve internal roads inside and set up multi-level parking space to reduce the rush.

Niranjan Reddy also interacted with the farmers selling their produce at the market and the hamaalis and enquired about the problems faced by them.

