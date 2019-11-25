Agriculture Minister conducts review of all Wanaparthy govt departments

By | Published: 4:45 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday said that review meetings would be held once in two months involving district officers of various departments and people’s representatives to get works done at a faster pace, for which he sought cooperation of all stakeholders involved.

Speaking at a review meeting held in Wanaparthy town in the presence of Kollapur MLA B Harsha Vardhan Reddy, Makthal MLA Ch Ram Mohan Reddy and District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Niranjan Reddy praised the efforts of officials and people’s representatives for doing a great job in carrying out the 30-day action plan in villages and the 15-day plan in Wanaparthy municipality, which gave people the reassurance that officials and people’s representatives were working to solve their problems.

Congratulating officials for putting the district on top position in terms of constructing dump yards and buying tractors for gram panchayats, he disclosed that purchase of tractors was sanctioned for 195 out of 255 gram panchayats in the district and asked officials to expedite the procurement procedure immediately.

The people’s representatives spoke extensively on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha works at the review meeting. Makthal MLA Ch Ram Mohan Reddy asked the officials to complete the phase 1 works of Mission Bhagiratha as soon as possible and to get back to him if there was any problem regarding anything.

MPPs and ZPTCs brought to the notice of Niranjan Reddy that there were leakage problems in main pipelines and intra-village pipelines. Harsha Vardhan Reddy also said that many intra-works were left incomplete in many villages.

Responding to this, the Minister asked Mission Bhagiratha AEs, MPPs, ZPTCs,sarpanches and MPDOs to visit every household and see what the problems were and also asked them to involve village-level people’s representatives to get the work done swiftly.

He said that no bills for works would be cleared without the consent of District Collector and that during the first week of December, a complete review of Mission Bhagiratha works would be done, for which officials needed to submit a comprehensive report.

Regarding the 2BHK works, it was decided in the meeting that MLAs would have to take responsibility for starting 2BHK constructions in their respective constituencies and that by December, works in all constituencies in the district would have to be started and for this, supply of sand would have to be made flexible.

During the review of Panchayat Raj department, it was decided that collection of Library Cess should not be overlooked or neglected by the concerned officials.

The people’s representatives also discussed about the second phase of works pending after the 30-day and 15-day action plans and that such identified works would have to be completed soon.

