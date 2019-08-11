Agriculture operations in full swing in Telangana

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: With the State receiving good rains in the past forthight and reservoirs and tanks brimming with water following good inflows in both Krishna and Godavari basins, agricultural operations in the State have hit a new high in the ongoing Kharif season.

Farm activities are in full swing in nearly 33.07 lakh hectares against normal area of 43.34 lakh hectares in the State.

At present, average rainfall received in Telangana State for the cumulative period June 1 to August 9 was recorded at 46.14 cm against normal average rainfall of 43.68 cm with six per cent excess rainfall for the same period.

According to the Agriculture Department, paddy which was cultivated across a major area in the State, with a normal of 9.65 lakh hectares under cultivation during Kharif. However, due to the delayed monsoon, only 4.85 lakh hectares are under cultivation as of now accounting for only 50 per cent of normal cultivated area. This, however, is expected to go up substantially in the coming weeks with assured irrigation water since most irrigation projects have water upto their storage capacities.

Officials said paddy nurseries were being raised under assured irrigation sources in several areas, while farmers had already started paddy transplantation in some districts. During the previous Kharif season, paddy cultivation was taken up in 5.95 lakh hectares during the corresponding period.

“Farmers are taking up sowing operations for many crops as the monsoon has been active over the State. Sowings of rainfed crops such as jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, groundnut, sesamum, pulses crops, soybean, and cotton, will be completed shortly,” said an official of the Agriculture Department. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure availability of required quantities of various fertilizers to the farmers during Kharif 2019 season.

In all, coarse grains including rice, jowar, bajra and other millet are being cultivated in 3.85 lakh hectares against season normal of 5.51 lakh hectares registering 70 per cent coverage. Pulses cultivation has been taken up in 3.48 lakh hectares against season normal of 4.15 lakh hectares. Similarly oil seeds such as groundnut, sesamum, sunflower and soyabean are being cultivated in around 2.06 lakh hectares of normal area of 2.77 lakh hectares.

Meanwhile, cotton and ragi are the only two crops to have covered cent per cent normal area of 17.25 lakh hectares and 1,000 hectares respectively. Farming of tobacco and chillies were sharply low with just three per cent and six per cent respectively of total area under cultivation.

Among districts, Rajanna-Sircilla achieved around 103 per cent farming area against normal cultivated area of 76,626 hectares. The district is closely followed by Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts bringing cent per cent agricultural land under cultivation covering 1.93 lakh hectares and 1.24 lakh hectares respectively.

Lowest cultivation was observed in Suryapet district with agricultural operations being taken up in just 43 per cent of normal area of 1.57 lakh hectares. With around 80,405 hectares of normal agricultural area, Wanaparthy could achieve sowing operations in only 46 per cent.

