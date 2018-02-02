Agriculture Secretary Partha Sarathi asks officials to release dues to farmers

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi on Friday directed NAFED officials to immediately release red gram procurement amount to farmers accounts and not encourage any middlemen.

At a review meeting with department officials on red gram, groundnut and Bengal gram procurement, he said so far 98,786 metric tonnes of red gram was procured through 108 procurement centres accounting for Rs 21 crore and the amount should reach the farmers immediately.

“After detailed examination of all documents, the officials should accept the produce from the farmers and not encourage any middlemen at procurement centres,” Partha Sarathi said.

He said groundnut was cultivated in 1.41 lakh hectares in the State and wanted to open 27 procurement centres in 16 districts and directed officials to procure 96,000 metric tonnes of groundnut within 60 days.

On Bengal gram purchase, he said it was cultivated in 1.01 lakh hectares and wanted MARKFED to make arrangements to open 23 exclusive procurement centres.

The Secretary said all the procurement centres should be opened in market committees to facilitate farmers reach it easily. MARKFED Managing Director Jagan Mohan Rao, marketing director Laxmi Bai and other officials participated in the meeting.