Agriculture, welfare to get priority in Telangana Budget

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday said agriculture and welfare sectors would receive big allocations in 2018-19 budget.

The Minister held a marathon review meeting with all departments HoDs and Secretaries on 2018-19 budget preparations. He said department-wise budget proposals had already reached the Finance Department and exercise had begun in this regard. Budget proposals, estimates and utilisation of allocations were among the issues discussed.

It was acknowledged that there was rise in expenditure because of the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram projects.

The Minister said the department wise budget demands would be reviewed after consolidation of proposals from different departments.Rajender said budget discussions are in progress under the Chief Secretary SP Singh. He further said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also would have a department-wise review on the budget proposals very soon.

The Minister mentioned that the government could make budgetary allocations from past four years to reach out to the people with what it had promised. Agriculture and welfare will have due priority in the coming budget. He said that the Telangana State is welfare State with pro farmer and poor approach. It emerged as a role model for rest of India by giving out the best in just a span of three-and-a-half years. The State was ranked high in almost all sectors.

The State has been providing round-the-clock uninterrupted free and quality power supply because it is power surplus he asserted. He questioned as to why the BJP ruled States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharastra were not able to the same for the benefit of the people. Even the Congress ruled Karnataka was not able to give round-the-clock power supply, he said. These parties seem to have more concern for power, seats in legislative bodies and the elections to be held next year rather than the problems of the peoples. The Minister said further that he approached Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely for sanction of grant-in-aid from the Centre as the developmental works were being implemented in the State on a massive scale.

Even though the Niti Ayog has recommended an assistance of Rs 19,405 crore for the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha programme the Centre could not respond to this positively so far.

He wanted the officials to ensure that every rupee allocated in the budget would reach the genuine beneficiary. Rajender also said payments of bills to the contractors have been streamlined. The Minister commanded the efforts of the Audit Department and said the Audit Department is working hard to save crores of rupees from misuse.

He said physical verification would be conducted for the works carried out by the departments to ensure proper utilisation of funds.