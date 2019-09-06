‘Agro food park will benefit 30,000 Telangana ryots’

By | Published: 12:03 am

Nizamabad: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said that if Telangana government comes forward to establish food processing industries, the Union government will extend its support.

The Union Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Rs 108-crore Smart Agro Food Park at Lakkampalli in Nizamabad district. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameshwar Teli was also present.

The Union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intended to double farmers’ income by 2022, and as part of it sanctioned 22 food parks and cold chains to Telangana State.

She said that the food park would provide employment to 5,000 youths and benefit nearly 30,000 farmers by helping them sell their agriculture produce. The Union government had provided Rs 50 crore subsidy to develop infrastructure facilities, Badal added.

The Minister said that each entrepreneur who launches industry in this park would obtain Rs 5 crores subsidy. She said that if Telangana government supports Union Food Processing Industry Ministry, their ministry would launch more industries in Telangana.

Rameshwar Teli, Union Food Processing Industry Minister for State, said that such agro parks are very useful to provide jobs to the youth and give profitable price to farmers’ produce.

Dharmapuri Aravind, Nizamabad MP, said it was a stepping stone for providing employment opportunities.

A Jeevan Reddy, Armoor MLA, said that farmers had provided nearly 450 acres of land to the park. Hence, priority should be given to them in employment opportunities.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, District Collector MRM Rao, Smart Agro Director Kishore Kumar participated.

