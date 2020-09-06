AHF to organise exclusive online workshops for Hockey India coaches

AHF had successfully conducted online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches and technical officials in July and August and the AHF online workshop on Event Planning and Management on September 1.

New Delhi: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will organise another set of online workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches and technical officials during the course of this month.

A group of 15-30 coaches and technical officials will be attending four more AHF online education workshops in September.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating, rules and regulations and goal-scoring these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application. Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours’ session including a break.

Speaking on the participation of coaches and technical officials in the AHF Online Education Workshops Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said, “The AHF Online Education Workshops has been fantastic for the growth of our technical officials and coaches.

The Asian Hockey Federation has delved into the nitty-gritty of officiating and coaching and our technical officials and coaches have utilized the opportunity to improve their knowledge of their respective fields through the AHF Online Education Workshops. We hope to continue working with AHF to improve all aspects of hockey in Asia.”

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, “We have witnessed the way the coaches and technical officials have evolved through the workshops in the last two months and we want to continue to see the Hockey India coaches and technical officials grow in their respective expertise in September.”

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in September. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH AHF Course Selection.